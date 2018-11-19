A CoA memo to Virat Kohli to conduct himself with humility?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday dubbed media reports of Indian skipper Virat Kohli being served with a CoA memo as 'baseless'.

"There has been a report in the media by a Mumbai based tabloid dated November 17, 2018, with the headline- Be Humble: Virat Kohli gets a CoA memo. The BCCI after consulting with the team management would like to rubbish the report and classify it as baseless," a statement by BCCI said.

According to media reports, Kohli was sent a memo by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) to conduct himself with humility.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who was given break during the three-match T20I series against West Indies, will return to the field and take over captaincy for the upcoming three-match T20I and four-Test match series against Australia, beginning from November 21.