A record 2024 matches held in 2018-19 domestic season: BCCI

New Delhi: The Indian domestic season 2018-19, participated in by state associations, finished on a high with the conclusion of the women's U-23 Challenger Trophy final in Ranchi.

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) final will officially conclude the Indian cricket season 2018-19, the current domestic season marked many a first in the history of Indian cricket.

For the first time ever, the Indian domestic season witnessed as many as 2024 matches involving 37 teams amounting to 3444 match days as compared to 1032 matches involving 28 teams amounting to 1892.5 match days in the 2017-18 season, stated a BCCI media release.

"The scheduling of tournaments ensured leaner tournament window and reduced operational encumbrances of longer tournament windows. It's a whopping 81 per cent jump in match days, which was accommodated with just a 21 per cent increase in season window," the release added. 13015 player registrations were received throughout the season, while 6471 players participated in the 2018-19 season. Over 100 cities across India hosted senior as well as different age-group matches, stated the cricket board. The BCCI also said that it engaged the services of 170 video analysts and as many scorers, who ensured every game was scored live on the official website.