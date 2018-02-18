AB de Villiers ruled out of India T20I series

IND v SA - Schedule | Full Coverage

South African batsman AB de Villiers on Sunday was ruled out of the ongoing T20 international series against India, owing to an injured left knee.

"He suffered a blow to the knee while batting ahead of the fifth ODI, and although he passed a fitness test on Friday, the injury worsened significantly throughout the match," espncricinfo quoted South Africa's team manager, Mohammed Moosajee as saying.

The selectors have not yet named a replacement for the remaining T20Is. South Africa in T20Is...

with AB de Villiers - win% 62.82 (78 mts, won 49, lost 28, Nr 1)

without AB de Villiers - win% 50.50 (20 mts, won 10, lost 10)#SAvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 18, 2018 De Villiers had missed the first three ODIs against India too, because of an injury to his right index finger, which he sustained during the third Test. Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock were also ruled out earlier of the limited-overs matches. The second T20Is will be played on February 21 in Centurion.