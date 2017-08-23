AB de Villiers steps down as South Africa ODI captain

AB de Villiers has stepped down as the skipper of the South Africa ODI team. However, the former South Africa skipper will be available for selection across all formats of the game.

Announcing his retirement, de Villiers in a video posted on his official Twitter account, "A lot has been said and written over the past 12 months, and I feel it is time to make my position absolutely clear. Over the past year or so, I have tried to manage many commitments. I have felt mentally and physically tired; my wife and I are bringing up two fantastic kids and playing in all three formats ever since 2004 has taken its toll."

"Together with Cricket South Africa, we have tried to develop a viable schedule which allows me to prolong my career for as long as possible. This strategy has prompted some people to say I am picking and choosing when to play for the Proteas, and even to suggest I am somehow putting myself before the team. That is simply not true. That has never been true. Playing for South Africa is, and will always be, the greatest privilege of my life," he added.

"Following this recent break, I really do feel refreshed and revived," de Villiers said.

The flamboyant batsman was out of action due to injury and speaking about making a comeback the South African said, "I want to get back on the field and I have today assured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season. There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets and I must prepare properly, but I will be ready to play, if required, from the middle of October onwards."

De Villiers further hailed Faf du Plessis' captaincy abilities and said that he has been an outstanding skipper.

"Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain of the T20 and Test teams, and bearing this in mind, I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as captain of the ODI team," he said.

"It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years, but it is now time for someone else to take the ODI side forward. Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support," he added.