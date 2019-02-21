Adaptability will be the key in T20I series against India: Usman Khawaja

Australian top-order batsman Usman Khawaja believes that adaptability is going to be the key against India in their upcoming two-match T20I series, beginning February 24.

The 32-year-old, an experienced hand in playing on the Indian wickets as he has been previously part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that pitches in India are “pretty good” for batting.

He further asserted that many Australian players have got the experience of playing on the Indian tracks which will prove to be beneficial for them.

“I found there was probably one wicket that spun a fair bit in Dharamsala, the other ones (in Mohali (twice) and Bangalore) were pretty good batting surfaces. You just have to adapt to whatever you get here,” Cricket.com.au quoted Khawaja, as saying. “As the Australian Cricket Team, a lot of guys have had some really good performances in India in the past, so I think we can draw from that,” he added. The left-hand batsman, who is one of the front-runners to get the opener’s slot in the T20I series, is confident of Australia’s good performance against India."It's good to have options. A lot of guys that are in this team are quite flexible on where they can play so whatever happens, moving forward I think everyone will do quite well in whatever role they have," Cricket.com.au quoted Khawaja, as saying. India and Australia will play their first T20I on February 24 at Visakhapatnam followed by the second match on February 27 in Bengaluru.