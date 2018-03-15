Ageless Wasim Jaffer surpasses GR Viswanath, breaks numerous records

Nagpur: Vidarbha rode on veteran opener Wasim Jaffer's unbeaten 285 to post a mammoth 589/3 against a hapless Rest of India (ROI) attack on the second day of the Irani Cup at the VCA Stadium here on Thursday.

The 40-year-old former India opener started the day on 113 and added 172 runs more to become the highest individual scorer for the Rest of India in the Irani Cup, surpassing Murali Vijay's 266 during the 2012-13 season.

Jaffer's eighth career double hundred was laced with 34 boundaries and a six. He has faced 425 balls so far.

Upon reaching the half-century mark, Jaffer became only the second player after GR Viswanath to score six consecutive half-centuries in Irani Cup. Really good to see Wasim Jaffer score another with so much ease. Its also great to see him so committed even at this stage of his career. #inspiration -VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 14, 2018 25 years on, Wasim Jaffer is still scoring big runs. My 1993 piece in @mid_day pic.twitter.com/nMozAa0zaE -Clayton J Murzello (@ClaytonMurzello) March 15, 2018 Well done Wasim Jaffer ..old man still super @bcci -Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 15, 2018 Irani Trophy: 40-year-old Wasim Jaffer, batting like a 30-year-old maestro in his pomp, with the run hunger of a 20-year-old eager to make his mark. He-s unbeaten 178 currently and has passed 18000 first class runs - Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 15, 2018 Double century for Wasim Jaffer. Class, composure and commitment to the game #iranitrophy - Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 15, 2018 Indians with 18000 fc runs...

25834 - Sunil Gavaskar

25396 - Sachin Tendulkar

23794 - Rahul Dravid

19730 - VVS Laxman

18740 - Vijay Hazare

18002* - Wasim Jaffer#IraniCup #ROIvVID -Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 15, 2018 Wasim Jaffer is an inspiration. At 40, has scored a brilliant double hundred against a Rest of India attack also compromising Ashwin. -Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 15, 2018 Jaffer had no trouble in batting out the ROI bowling attack comprising India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (1/123 in 43 overs) and the discarded Jayant Yadav (1/149 in 38 overs) as he went on to add 289 runs for the third wicket with Ganesh Sathish (120), and then another 91 runs with Apoorv Wankhade (44 batting). The crafty right-hander reached 250 by clipping Siddarth Kaul to the mid-wicket fence before a cover drive off Jayant got him past Vijay as the highest scorer in an Irani Cup game. Brief Scores: Vidarbha 598/3 in 180 overs (Wasim Jaffer 285 batting, Ganesh Sathish 120, Faiz Fazal 89, Sanjay Ramaswamy 53; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/123, Jayant Yadav 1/149) vs Rest of India.