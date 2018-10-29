Ajaz Patel picked for New Zealand Test squad against Pakistan

Indian-born spinner Ajaz Patel has been selected in New Zealand’s 14-member squad for T20 International series against Pakistan to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Central Stags’ left-arm spinner has been chosen for October-December series as a replacement for left-handed batsman Micthell Santner who is still recovering from his knee injury.

On Patel’s selection into the team, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said, “It’s no secret that spin is crucial in this part of the world and with the wickets on the slower side, we’ve taken the option of a second spinner to bring our squad up to 14-player."

“We’re fortunate that Ajaz has been playing over here for the past month and playing well; so he’ll be ready to go should he get his chance in the series,” ICC quoted Stead as saying. New Zealand will play three Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is during the UAE tour. The series commences on October 31. Patel made his first List-A debut with Central Stags in 2015 by Ford trophy. This year in April, he was bestowed with Men’s Domestic player of the year at New Zealand cricket award. Patel was also a part of recently-concluded T20I series between New Zealand A and Pakistan A in Dubai.