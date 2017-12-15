Ajinkya Rahane`s father arrested after car runs over woman

India Test vice captain AJinkya Rahane's father, Madhukar Baburao Rahane, was arrested on Friday after running down a woman with his car.

Rahane's father was travelling with his family and was driving his Hyundai i20 on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway No.4 when near Kolhapur, Rahane's father lost control and hit a woman named Ashatai Kamble.

The locals gathered and took the elderly woman to a nearby hospital. However, Ashatai succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital.

Rahane's father was arrested by the police and has been booked for negligent driving. According to police, Rahane's family was travelling to the tourist village Tarkarli via Kolhapur when Mr. Madhukar Rahane, who was believed to be driving, hit the 67-year-old at high speed. "The deceased was apparently standing in the middle of the road when Mr. Rahane, unable to swerve the car on time, rammed her," said a police officer. A case was registered at the Kagal police station under sections 304 (a) [causing death by negligence], 289 (negligent conduct), 337, 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act. The Indian vice-captain is currently preparing for the upcoming series against South Africa.