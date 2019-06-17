Akhtar rips into Sarfaraz, says Pakistan captain 'tried hard to lose the match' to India

New Delhi: Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar is utterly disappointed and dejected after Pakistan's crushing defeat to India in the ongoing World Cup, and has asked fans not to expect "extraordinary things from average Pakistan players".

On Sunday, Pakistan were outplayed in all the three departments by the Men in Blue who won their crucial World Cup tie against the arch-rivals by 89 runs (DLS method) at the Old Trafford.

Put into bat, India posted a mammoth 336/5. In reply, Pakistan could only muster 212/6 in 40 overs as rain stopped play.

"The mistakes committed by the Indian team during the Champions Trophy 2017 final were repeated by Pakistan yesterday and they became the victim of Karma," said Akhtar in a video posted on his Youtube channel on Monday.

He went all guns blazing at skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and termed him as a "brainless captain" for opting to field after winning the toss.

"I can't understand how Sarfaraz can be so brainless. How could he forget that we don't chase very well. Knowing our strength, which is bowling, is important. The game was half-won by Pakistan when Sarfaraz won the toss, but he tried hard to lose the match," said Akhtar.

"Toss was very crucial and even if Pakistan had made 260, with their bowling, they could have defended it. So I think it was just brainless captaincy. It's a very saddening and disheartening performance from the Pakistan team captain. I wanted to see shades of Imran Khan in him but it's too late for him now," lamented the former speedster.

The 43-year-old further singled out pacer Hasan Ali - who went for 84 off his 9 overs - and said he felt Hasan was only interested in playing T20s and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while not putting enough effort when it matters.

"Hasan Ali, who never shies away from jumping around at the Wagah border, couldn't apply himself when it mattered the most. Many of his deliveries were short-pitched.

"His mindset seems to be: I want to keep playing T20s and the PSL. But in the World Cup 2019, we can see that he has not shown any pace or swing that could trouble batsmen," said Akhtar.

"We are expecting extraordinary things from average Pakistani players," he added.

He also lashed out at the team management including Coach Mickey Arthur and others, saying they are doing nothing for the progress of the team.

"Our management is just stupid. Sarfaraz is behaving like a 10th pass kid who doesn't know what to do, how to win. He does what he is told by the team management and thus ends up losing the game," said the Rawalpindi Express.

"Imran Khan should not be encouraging and tweeting for this Pakistan team. He should be tweeting for the players who have the capacity to perform," he added.

Pakistan have three points from five games and is the second last team on the points table. Their next game is against South Africa to be played on Sunday at Lord's in London.