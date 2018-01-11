Always good to face new challenges, says Bumrah

Centurion: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah who made his Test debut in the series opener against South Africa at Cape Town, on Thursday said it's good to face new challenges.

Bumrah said he is relishing the challenges posed by the wickets and the conditions which he was unfamiliar with before making it to the Test squad.

"It's always challenging when you come to a new country. The wicket is different, weather is different. So it's always good to face new challenges and when you play more and more you get to know the wickets and conditions," Bumrah told reporters here.

India lost the first match by 72 runs and are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series but the right-arm pacer said the team is focussed on correcting the mistakes and prepare accordingly. "We are not focussing on the result because whenever we look far ahead we drift away from the plan," Bumrah said. "We are taking each day at a time and take it forward from there. We are focusing on our preparations, as far as the wicket is concerned, I have not played over here but there is a lot of bounce in the wickets at the nets. "We are looking to adapt to it and rectify the mistakes that we did in the first Test and go forward," he added. Reacting to many cricket experts suggesting that Bumrah could be the X-factor during the South Africa tour because of his bowling action, the Gujarat seamer said: "I dont think about these things. I just wanted to be here and it is always a dream to play Test with all these players." "Now I've played a Test and hopefully go and play more," Bumrah added.