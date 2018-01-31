Ambati Rayudu banned for two matches by BCCI

Hyderabad cricket team captain Ambati Rayudu has been handed a two-match suspension for breaching the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Code of Conduct.

The board found him guilty for violating its code during the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy match between Hyderabad and Karnataka on January 11.

"Rayudu has been barred from participating in the first two matches for Hyderabad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy," an official statement from the BCCI read.

The statement further informed, "Rayudu pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by BCCI and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Abhijit Deshmukh, Ulhas Vithalrao Gandhe, and third umpire Anil Dandekar. The BCCI is further looking into the role of Hyderabad Team Manager in this untoward incident.