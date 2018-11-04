Ambati Rayudu retires from first-class cricket

After being backed by the team management for the no.4 batting spot in the ODI team for the upcoming World Cup in England, Ambati Rayudu has decided to call time on his first-class career.

Rayudu communicated his decision to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Saturday with whom he made his Ranji debut back in 2001. Rayudu will continue to play international cricket and the limited overs domestic competition.

The 33-year-old played in the Hyderabad team for a while before making a switch to the Andhra Pradesh side after reportedly having some differences with Arjun Yadav (son of former India cricketer Shivlal Yadav). Rayudu has represented four teams (Baroda and Vidarabha being the other two) in domestic cricket. Since the 2013-14 season, Rayudu has been with the Hyderabad side.

Rayudu ends his first-class career with 6151 runs in 97 matches, at an average of 45.56 with 16 centuries.