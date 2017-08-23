Amla or du Plessis likely to lead World XI against Pakistan XI

Either South African skipper Faf du Plessis or opener Hashim Amla will be handed the duty of leading the World XI squad, which will tour Pakistan for the three-match T20 series in September this year.

"Two big names in South Africa and world cricket, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis, have consented to touring Pakistan with the ICC World XI and one of them will be the captain of the side," the Dawn quoted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official as saying.

The source further confirmed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) and PCB are currently processing financial and insurance matters for World XI players, adding that the team would be announced in the coming soon.

Newly-appointed PCB chairman Najam Sethi, on the other hand, had revealed that 15 players from seven countries have agreed to be a part of World XI squad for series against Pakistan XI. "Players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have agreed to play the World XI tournament in Pakistan. India, however, has declined to send players," Sethi said. The 15-man squad, led by former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower as coach, will undergo a seven day camp in Dubai before travelling to Lahore for the T20 series starting from September 10. It should be noted that no Test side has toured Pakistan since March 2009 militants attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore, killing six Pakistani policemen and injuring some of the visiting players. However, low-ranked sides, namely Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, had toured the country for a limited-over series.