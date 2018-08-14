'Anderson can go on for three, four more years'

England coach Trevor Bayliss believes that English fast bowler James Anderson could play for three or four more years as long as he keeps his body fit.

The comment came after Anderson became the first English bowler after Ian Botham to pass 900 points in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test bowling rankings.

"I don't think there's any age [when he's too old]. He's fit and keeps himself fit. As long as he keeps his body fit there's no reason why he can't go on for three or four years," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bayliss, as saying.

"Let's wait and see! He keeps surprising everyone. At the moment, the last 12-18 months, he has had a shoulder problem, but at the moment he seems to have got over that pretty well and he just bowls and bowls and bowls. Hopefully, that continues for a few years yet," he added. Comparing Anderson to other pacers of his age, Travis said that a lot of bowlers start to drop-off while in their mid-thirties but the English bowler is showing best of his form, at the moment. "If you compare him with other bowlers around the world, yeah. A lot of other bowlers do start to drop off in their mid-thirties or so. It's only the very, very best that are able to keep it going. I think he's showing that he is the very, very best," Bayliss said. "He's not just good when the conditions suit him, but in these conditions, he's the best in the world. It's a test for any batsman in the world to try to face him in these conditions," he added. Anderson, who is in a raging form, scalped a total of nine wickets in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against India at Lord's including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He also achieved the feat of becoming the first bowler to 100 Test wickets at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in the same match.