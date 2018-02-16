Anushka kept me going throughout the tour: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli credited his wife Anushka Sharma for his success and said that he still has got eight or nine years in his career.

Kohli slammed his 35th ODI century as India beat South Africa by eight wickets to wrap up the six-match ODI series 5-1.

In the final ODI, chasing 205 runs to win, Kohli anchored the chase with an unbeaten 129 off 96 deliveries to shut the doors on South Africa.

"People who contribute off the field, they deserve a lot of credit as well. My wife who keeps me motivated deserves a lot of credit. She's been criticized a lot in the past. But she's one person who's kept me going throughout the tour. You want to lead from the front with your performances," an elated India skipper said after the win.

India bowled out South Africa for 204 runs and during the chase, it was Kohli at it again. "It was a day where I felt really good. Last game I wasn't in the right mindset. Today I was feeling really good. Just decided to start timing the ball. Beautiful place to bat under lights. That was the whole idea of bowling first. They had to try something," he said. Kohli was peppered with short pitch deliveries by the South Africa pacemen. But the India skipper slammed them to all parts of the park. Talking about how he dealt with the short pitch barrage, Kohli said, "I like setting up for the short ball as well. If I get into good positions, I feel like I can get boundaries off those short balls. It was a blessing to get so many short balls up front. They kept bowling short. In the day it was really slow. At night time the ball came on beautifully. It's been a roller-coaster tour till now," he said. The Indian captain further stressed that he wants to continue his golden run with the bat and reminded people that he still has got at least nine years before he hangs up his boots. "It's a wonderful feeling. I got 8-9 years left in my career. I want to make the most of it. Want to train as hard as I can. It's a blessing from God that I'm healthy. I'm getting to play for my country. I get to captain my country. It's an honour. I just look at it that way. I just keep my head down so I can give 120% for the team," he said. India made a strong comeback after losing the first two Test matches as they won the third Test and from then, the men in blue were simply unstoppable. Kohli heaped praise on his team but had special words of praise for wristspinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. "They've shown a lot of character. Especially those two young spinners. They deserve a lot of credit for the series win. They've been so brave and outstanding. They've come back from Johannesburg superbly. Really happy with the whole bunch," he said. Having won the ODI series, Kohli set his eyes on the T20 series and that the target now is to win the three-match T20 series. "Three T20Is to go, tour is not over yet. The first two Tests we weren't happy with ourselves. Couldn't take the game to the opposition. Didn't take a backward step since Johannesburg. I was here, having lost the series, and speaking to you. And now I'm here, having won the series, and speaking to you. Been a great turnaround. Boys can be proud of their efforts," the skipper signed off.