Arjun Tendulkar bags another fifer, Mumbai U-19 team wins

Arjun Tendulkar claimed yet another five-wicket haul for the Mumbai U-19 team in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Continuing his good season in the age-group cricket, the junior Tendulkar picked up a five-for as Mumbai humiliated Railways in the Cooch Behar Trophy in Mumbai.

Arjun's fifer came in the second innings which helped his team beat Railways by an innings and 103 runs.

It may be noted that Arjun had earlier clinched a five-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh less than three weeks ago and then backed that up with a four-for against Assam. While Mumbai drew their match against Madhya Pradesh, they won comfortably against Assam.

