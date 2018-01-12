Arjun Tendulkar impresses on Australia debut

Twitter image

Arjun Tendulkar made headlines with his all-round performance in the ongoing Spirit of Cricket Global Challenge, organised by the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Opening the batting for Cricket Club of India, the 18-year-old hit 48 runs from just 27 balls and then picked up four wickets in as many overs against Hong Kong Cricket Club in the global Twenty20 series.

The junior Tendulkar told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, "I'm just so privileged to play on the ground named after the Bradman, it's unbelievable."

The left-handed Arjun, who is legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, is an ardent fan of Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes. “I just got stronger, grew taller and I loved bowling fast from my childhood. I thought I may as well be a quick bowler because there aren’t many in India," he added. Earlier last month, Arjun's fifer guided Mumbai U-19 team to victory in the Under -19 Cooch Behar Trophy. Arjun is determined to make a name for himself with his own abilities and said that the advice from his dad helps. "[He says] just play fearlessly, play for your team, be a team man and give everything you've got," Arjun said. "I don't take that pressure, when I bowl I just hit the deck hard on every ball and when I bat just play my shots and choose which bowlers to take on and which bowlers not to," added Arjun speaking of how he handles the pressure that comes with his surname.