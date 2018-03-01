Arjun Tendulkar pulls out of Mumbai T20 League

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has pulled out of the upcoming Mumbai T20 League.

According to a report in TOI, the 18-year old left-arm seam bowler is working on his remodelled bowling action and Arjun feels that he is not yet tournament ready with his new action.

Arjun took the decision after consulting with his father and the Master Blaster too felt that his son is taking the right step. Incidentally, Tendulkar inaugurated the Mumbai T20 League and is the brand ambassador of the league. The tournament will be held from March 11 to 21.

"His body has grown very quickly in the last couple of years - you can see the difference in his growth almost every couple of months, and perhaps as a result of that, has suffered two back-to-back stress fractures, which saw him ruled out for almost a year. He's gone through a lot. Every ball of his is monitored by his coach Atul Gaikwad, a Pune based-coach-cum-bio-mechanist, who has been working closely on his bowling action," a source close to Tendulkar told TOI.

Explaining further, the source said, "From January 8, Arjun has been working on his bowling action. This is the time to do it since the season has just finished. Right now, he's at a stage where he's looking to remodel his action. He was slightly confused that would he have bowled with a new action or stick to the old one, if he had played, and consulted his father about it. He felt that it would be too soon to bowl with a remodelled action, because he hadn't even started bowling properly (with the new action)."

The source further stated that it was Tendulkar who advised his son to opt out of the league.

"Tendulkar advised that if he wasn't ready to compete, then he shouldn't play in the league. The batting great felt that the tournament was a stage for him to perform, and not rectify his action. For him, it was important that Arjun takes one step at a time, and plays only when he's confident about his new action. Arjun is after all, just 18, and has a long way to go. He then informed the MCA officials today about it," he said.

"It was a big decision, since he had a good season (he picked up two five-wicket hauls and a four-for in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy). Tendulkar himself is satisfied with his progress," the source added.