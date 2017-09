Arjun Tendulkar selected in Mumbai U-19 squad

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been selected in Mumbai's Under-19 squad for JY Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day Tournament slated to be held in Baroda later this month.

The 17-year-old has previously been a part of the Mumbai Under-14 and Under-16 teams.

Contrary to his father Sachin, Arjun is a left-handed all-rounder, who is more known for bowling seam ups.

The tournament will begin on September 16 and will run till September 23 in Baroda.

The complete squad is as follows: Agni Chopra, Divyansh Saxena, Bhupen Lalwani, Anjdeep Lad, Sagar Chabaria, Shoeb Khan, Satyalaksha Jain, Vedant Murkar, Dhruv Brid, Tanush Kotian, Nakul Mehta, Farhan Kazi, Atharva Ankolekar, Abhimanyu Vashisht, Arjun Tendulkar, Saksham Parashar, Saksham Jha, Sylvester Dsouza.