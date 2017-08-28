Arsenal performance 'absolutely disastrous', says Wenger

Liverpool: Arsenal's performance in their 4-0 Premier League loss at Liverpool on Sunday was "absolutely disastrous", their manager Arsene Wenger said after a game in which the club's fans again called for his removal.

A lacklustre Arsenal were outplayed by a rampant Liverpool with some dreadful defensive mistakes and a complete absence of energy throughout the side.

"The result is a consequence of our performance. We were not good enough. We were beaten everywhere physically, in the end I believe we made it easier for them, and the mistakes gave them a cushion," Wenger told reporters.

"Our performance was absolutely disastrous. Not to become too emotional, we have to take some distance, and there are some reasons behind it, and the players now go on their international break, but we do have to take the consequences of our performance today," added the Frenchman. "If you find a manager who is happy with that performance today, I wish you good luck. The emotions are negative, but it’s not the right moment to talk about that." Asked about the fans chant of 'We Want Wenger Out' during the second half at Anfield, Wenger said: “I don’t want to answer that, that’s part of the crowd’s feelings. If I am the problem, I am sorry, but I believe all together we lose. The only thing we can do is come back and give them a better level of performance." Wenger was unable to pinpoint a specific area that let Arsenal down. "Everything. From the first to the last minute, not physically, not technically not mentally we were not at the level and we were punished. It was a tough day. You can analyse the chances we gave away but overall the performance was not at the requested level," he said. Wenger suggested he had an explanation for the display but did not want to share his viewpoint. "That is very difficult to answer after the game. There are some reasons but I don’t think I have too much to comment on that now," he said.