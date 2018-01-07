Ashes: England close to a 4-0 defeat, close Day 4 on 93/4

England closed Day Four on 93 with six second-innings wickets intact, trailing Australia by 210 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), here on Sunday.

The visitors lost both of their openers, Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman, within the first six overs.

Stoneman was lbw to Mitchell Starc for a nine-ball duck, while Cook was bowled by a Nathan Lyon offbreak for just 10 in hot weather.

James Vince was dismissed by at Pat Cummins for 18.

Dawid Malan was taken lbw by Lyon on 5.

They are now held together by captain Joe Root's unbeaten 42 and Jonny Bairstow on 17 . Earlier, Australia declared on 649 for seven, taking a first innings lead of 303 over England's 346. Three players, Usman Khawaja (171) and the Marsh brothers Shaun (156) and Mitchell (101) scored centuries for the hosts. Skipper Steve Smith hit 83 while David Warner scored 56. Debutant spinner Mason Crane proved the most expensive figures ever by a bowler on debut as he slumped to 1/193. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device