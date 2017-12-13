Ashes: England name unchanged side for Perth Test

England have named an unchanged Playing XI for the third Ashes Test of the five-match series against Australia, beginning December 18 at the WACA in Perth.

The visitors are going with the same squad that slumped to a huge 120-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval to go 0-2 down in the series.

Paceman Craig Overton, who was handed his first cap in the first Test in Adelaide, has retained his place in the side.

Skipper Joe Root, however has decided to tweak the batting order, with Jonny Bairstow batting at No. 6 and Moeen Ali moving to No. 7 as the tourists look to make a comeback in the series.

The England Test squad is as follows: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.