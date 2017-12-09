Ashes: England`s Duckett suspended after Perth bar incident

Perth: England batsman Ben Duckett was suspended on Saturday following an alcohol-related incident in a Perth bar during a team night out on Thursday.

Reports suggest that Duckett was dropped from the tour game after after pouring a drink over a senior England player's head in a Perth bar.

"Duckett was meant to be opening the batting for England in the two-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI at Richardson Park that started on Saturday," cricket.com.au reported.

"The 23-year-old, who had been drafted in to the team for this match from the England Lions squad that is also in Perth, was stood down on Saturday morning and is now suspended while a disciplinary investigation into his behaviour is carried out."

"It's trivial, but in the current climate not acceptable," said coach Trevor Bayliss.

England are 2-0 down the Ashes series and theis incident has done no good for the Joe Root led side after all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested outside a Bristol nightclub.

"Everyone has been warned about how even small things can be blown out of all proportion. I'm disappointed. With what we have had to go through already with these problems, it is not acceptable," Bayliss added.

Duckett will now face disciplinary investigation that will be led by Lions coach Andy Flower.

"Andy will look after his player and if anything needs to be said or done with the first team, we'll handle that. I'm not sure what more I can say to the players. I'm sure there will be some stern words from above."

When asked if he is "fed up" about the entire chain of incidents, the coach said, "Very much so. I'm here to coach the team and I end up spending most of the time trying to explain behaviour that the boys have been warned about."

"I might review who is in the team," said Bayliss. "They can't keep making the same mistakes.

"Most of the guys are fine, but somewhere along the line some of the guys have to pull their heads in."