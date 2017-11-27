Ashwin bests greats, breaks 36-year-old Test record

Ravichandran Ashwin took eight wickets in the second Test as India hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs to win the second Test at Nagpur.

With this win, India registered their joint most comprehensive win in Tests to take a 1-0 lead in the three Test series.

In the process, Ashwin became the fastest to take 300 wickets in Tests (54 Tests), eclipsing the record of the great Dennis Lillee who took 56 Tests to reach this feat.

The enormity of the achievement can be gauged from the fact that Ashwin is one of only two spinners in the list of the five fastest bowlers to reach the landmark and he broke a record that stood for 36 years.

Only 31 bowlers in the 140-year-old history of Tests have taken 300 wickets. There will be the usual critics and doubting Thomas's who will point to his relatively poor record away from home and how he needs to prove himself overseas.

However, that would be detracting from his achievement and casting aspersions on a brilliant career.

Here is a stats analysis of his Test career.

Ashwin has represented India in 54 Tests and has taken exactly 300 wickets at a bowling average of 25.06 and a bowling strike rate of 52.1. He has taken 216 wickets in 34 Tests at home at a bowling average of 22.46 and a bowling strike rate of 49.0.

Away from home he has taken 84 wickets in 20 Tests at a bowling average of 31.75 and a bowling strike rate of 59.9. However, nearly every bowler in the history of the game has taken more wickets, and have better numbers at home where they are used to the conditions.

So, that cannot be held against Ashwin, especially since his numbers away from home are respectable in their own right and look poor only when compared with his phenomenal numbers at home.

Australia, South Africa, England and New Zealand are the four countries where Indian bowlers, especially spinners find the conditions most unfavorable and struggle to take wickets as prodigiously as they do at home. Ashwin has played just one Test in South Africa and none in New Zealand.

The table below gives his Test record in these countries.

Country Matches Wickets Bowl Ave Bowl S/R Australia 6 21 54.71 97 England 2 3 33.66 71 South Africa 1 0 - - Aus, Eng,Sa, NZ combined 9 24 56.58 104.2

This shows that while Ashwin is a giant at home, his numbers in overseas, where he doesn't get enough assistance from the pitch certainly needs improvement.

Ashwin has a bowling average of 30.56, 27.75, 24.37 and 16.01 in the first, second, third and fourth innings respectively. Like any spinner his bowling average improves as the pitches deteriorate and become progressively harder for batting as the match progresses.

However, the striking feature is that he has respectable numbers even in the first and second innings of matches even when faced with flat belters where there is not much assistance for the spinners.

His numbers in the fourth innings are extraordinary and in Asia they are even better as he has scalped 58 wickets in 15 Tests in Asia at an unbelievable average of 14.37 and a strike rate of 33.

It is no surprise that India have emerged victorious in 12 out of the 15 occasions. Among spinners, only Muttiah Muralitharan and Ravindra Jadeja have a lower bowling average if you take a minimum cut-off of 100 Test wickets in Asia.

The table below gives the records of some of the greatest spinners from all over the world in Asia.

Bowler Matches Wkts Bowl Ave Bowl S/R M Muralitharan 97 612 21.69 53.2 Anil Kumble 82 419 27 61.3 Rangana Herath 63 330 25.94 55.8 Harbhajan Singh 71 300 32.01 68.6 R Ashwin 41 259 22.27 47.6 Shane Warne 25 127 26.81 52.6

Ashwin's bowling average is second only to Murali and he takes wickets more frequently amongst the six. So, there is no denying the fact that he is amongst the greatest in history in Asia. Outside Asia, he has taken 41 wickets at 42.73 and needs nearly 81 deliveries (80.2) for each wicket.

In Tests, in which India has emerged victorious, the off-spinner has taken 219 wickets at 19.64 at a bowling strike rate of 44. This shows how heavily dependent India are on him to win Tests. Just like fast bowlers, hunt in pairs, spinners also bowl well when they hunt in tandem.

Ashwin has played 28 Tests, with Ravindra Jadeja and has taken 167 wickets at 22.56, with a bowling strike rate of 51. Without Jadeja, he has taken 133 wickets in 26 Tests at 28.21, with a wicket every 53.4. So, he takes wickets nearly as frequently without Jadeja but does so at a higher bowling average.

Ashwin has a knack of dismissing the opposition's top batsmen and most of his wickets are that of batsmen who bat from numbers one to seven who account for 202 of his 300 Test wickets.

David Warner is the batsmen who he has dismissed the most (nine times), while he has dismissed Alastair Cook and Ed Cowan seven times. So, he has a tendency to remove the left handers in the top order a lot.

Ashwin made his Test debut against the West Indies on 6th November 2011 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Judging by his high standards he took just 119 wickets in his first 24 Tests at 30.67.

However, from 10th June 2015, he has been on a roll, taking 181 wickets at a miserly average of 21.38. From 10th June 2015, he has taken the most number of wickets by a bowler in Tests, 36 more than Rangana Herath who is in second place.

He took the most number of wickets in the calendar years 2015 and 2016 when he took 62 and 72 wickets respectively. In 2017, he is in second place with 52 wickets with still one Test to go.

Ashwin has won seven Man-of-the-Match and seven Man-of-the-Series awards in Tests.

The number of Man-of-the-Series awards in Tests is an Indian record which is terrific considering that he has played just 54 Tests compared to Sachin Tendulkar who has played 200 Tests.

The number of Man-of-the-Series awards is third amongst spinners after Murali and Warne who won 11 and eight respectively, and sixth overall.

Conclusion

The analysis shows that Ashwin is a colossus at home but needs to improve in overseas conditions, particularly outside Asia. However, that should not detract from his achievements and he has already done enough to deserve a place in the pantheon of all-time great Test bowlers.

