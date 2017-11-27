Ashwin fastest to take 300 wickets in Tests

Ravi Ashwin becomes the fastest bowler to 300 Test wickets (54 Tests):

Ravi Ashwin (IND) 54Dennis Lillee (AUS) 56Muttiah Muralidaran (SRI) 58Sir Richard Hadlee (NZL) 61Malcolm Marshall (WI) 61Dale Steyn (RSA) 61 #INDvSL #TeamIndia - Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) November 27, 2017

Sri Lanka lower-order batsman Lahiru Gamage was Ashwin's 300th scalp.

"I really hope I can go on to double these 300 wickets, I have only played 50 Tests. It is not easy bowling spin, it looks like you are just ambling up," the Tamil Nadu player said on achieving the milestone after the match.

300 wickets in 54 tests is a colossal achievement for @ashwinravi99. It makes him worthy of being called a modern great. - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2017

"But there is a lot behind it. We have bowled a lot of overs, me and Jaddu (Jadeja). And the break has helped, I am a lot more fresher now comparatively," Ashwin added.

I must confess it irritates me no end when people focus on what Ashwin hasn't done. Like they did with the giant Kumble who took 619 wickets. -Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 27, 2017

Ashwin holds an bowling average of 25.30 in Tests with an economy of 2.88.