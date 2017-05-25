Ashwin plans to do 'something new' at Champions Trophy

Mumbai: Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is hoping to come up with some new tricks to pose challenge for the opposing batsmen in the upcoming Champions Trophy, beginning June 1 in England and Wales.

"I might be able to do something new in this tournament hopefully. I think I am equipped enough to do it. Hopefully these two practice games [against New Zealand and Bangladesh] will give me an indication about how well I go in this tournament, and how well my variations will come to fore," said Ashwin who collected his Ceat International Cricketer of the Year award from Sunil Gavaskar.

"So, just hoping that these practice matches can be put to good use and I bring in something in new to the table and give something new to the team," he added.

Ashwin, who had to miss the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with sports hernia, has worked on newer things to keep himself accustomed to the changing rules in the ODI cricket.

"There have been a lot of rule changes in terms of what ICC has done to the one-day format of the game. And there is no point in going in with the same set of skills time and again, and let the game change your skill," Ashwin said.

The 30-year-old was the wrecker-in-chief during the home season, where India won 10 of their 13 Tests played against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. Ashwin has taken 99 wickets in the past 12 months.

When asked about India's prospects of defending the Champions Trophy title, the ace Indian off-spinner said, "As far as I am concerned, handling pressure is all about one game at a time."

"If you think too far ahead and try and think you are defending the title, it is going to put unnecessary undue pressure on you. But, as you build up every game and try and gain momentum into the tournament, you start becoming that hot favourite," he added.

India will begin its title defence against arch rival Pakistan on June 4 in Birmingham following matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa on June 8 and June 11 respectively.