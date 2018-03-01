Ashwin ruled out of Deodhar Trophy 2018

India A captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been ruled out of the upcoming Deodhar Trophy due to an injury.

"India A captain has been ruled out of the upcoming Prof D B Deodhar Trophy 2017-18 to be held in Dharamsala," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The Indian off-spinner, who was recently named as the captain of the Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has a niggling issue and, therefore, the BCCI medical team has advised him a week's rest.

In Ashwin's absence, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has been named as his replacement, while Ankit Bawne will lead the India A team in the upcoming Deodhar Trophy. "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to include Shahbaz Nadeem as the replacement. The selectors have named Ankit Bawne as captain of the India A team and suggested that Akshdeep Nath will move to India B squad to facilitate the change," the BCCI statement added. The 2018 Deodhar Trophy is slated to be held from March 4 and will run till March 8. The revised squads are as below: India A squad: Ankit Bawne (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amandeep Khare, Rohit Rayudu India B Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Akshdeep Nath, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (WK), Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar