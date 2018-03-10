Ashwin to replace Jadeja in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named as replacement for the injured Ravindra Jadeja in the Rest of India squad which takes on Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in the Irani Cup to be held in Nagpur from March 14-18.

"Mr. Jadeja suffered a side strain and has been adviced rest," said the BCCI in a statement.

Ashwin had missed the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy as he was adviced a week's rest.

"He has now recovered and is declared fit to play," the statement added.

Both Ashwin and Jadeja remain an integral part of the Indian Test team but have lost their limited overs spot to Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device