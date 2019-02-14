Ashwin, Unadkat call for face masks for bowlers

Ashok Dinda's head injury during a practice game ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament has initiated calls for the introduction of face masks for bowlers.

Dinda was hit on the forehead while trying to take a return catch during a T20 game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

The Bengal cricketer bowled a full toss delivery to young batsman Vivek Singh who played a shot that hit Dinda back on the face. Following the incident, Dinda dropped to the ground.

After receiving the medical assistance on the field, the pacer started playing again and ended his over.

Later, Dinda was taken to a hospital where a CT scan revealed that there is no serious injury. The practice match was organised by the batting consultant of Bengal team, VVS Laxman. Following this incident, Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, on Twitter, suggested the idea of introducing face masks for the bowlers to avoid such incidents in future. "About time that a “face-mask” for bowlers makes its way into all that has evolved in cricket. Its scary how this kind of incidents have become frequent in our game!", wrote Unadkat on twitter. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too backed the suggestion, saying that he has been advocating its use since 2011. "Been saying it since 2011, these kind of incidences never used to happen in the pre T20 Era. Something has surely changed, wonder what it is," tweeted Ashwin. With Agency Inputs