Ashwin's childhood coach named India Team Manager

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner Sunil Subramanian, who is best known as premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's childhood coach, was on Friday appointed the administrative manager of the national cricket team.

Subramanian, who played 74 matches for Assam and Tamil Nadu, was appointed for a one-year term and will join the team ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, beginning from August 3 in Colombo.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday appointed former first class cricketer Sunil Subramanian as the administrative manager of Team India (Senior Men)," the BCCI said in a statement. "Subramanian has 285 wickets to his name from 74 matches in first class cricket. He captained Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy and is a National Cricket Academy (NCA) certified coach. "He also has a rich vein of experience when it comes to management and administrative capabilities having served both public and private sector organisations for over 16 years," the statement added.