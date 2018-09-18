Asia Cup - India-Pakistan will be a 50-50 contest: Ganguly

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday predicted that the high-voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan would be an even contest.

"It will be a 50-50 contest between India and Pakistan," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event here.

India have a 6-5 win loss ratio at the Asia Cup and on Wednesday the Rohit Sharma led side would look to continue the momentum.

Asked if regular captain and star batsman Virat Kohli's absence would be a factor, Ganguly said, "Virat Kohli's absence won't be a factor, they are a better side."

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup, having won the title a total of six times, while Pakistan have won twice. The men in blue begin their campaign against Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Pakistan beat the same opponents by eight wickets on Sunday.