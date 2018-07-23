ATP rankings: Ramkumar Ramanathan achieves career-best 115

New Delhi: A runner-up finish in the Hall of Fame Open Tennis tournament helped Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan jump 46 places to be at his career-best rank of 115 in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings released on Monday.

Despite losing the title clash of the ATP 250 event 5-7, 6-4, 2-6 to America's Steve Johnson in almost two hours match on Sunday night, Ramanathan earned 150 points, helping him take a massive vault in men's singles ranking.

Meanwhile, Yuki Bhambri continues to be the best-ranked Indian at 86 while Prajnesh Gunneswaran dropped two places to be at the 186th place.

Sumit Nagal was placed at the 269th spot while Saketh Myneni and Arjun Kadhe are at the 339th and 345th places respectively. In doubles ranking, Rohan Bopanna was the top-ranked Indian at 27th place while Divij Sharan dropped two places to be at 38th spot. Leander Paes went down five places to hold the 80th spot. Meanwhile, Spanish great and world No. 1 Rafael Nadal continued to hold a sizeable lead ahead of world No. 2 Roger Federer of Switzerland, reports Efe. The only change in the top 10 was from Dominic Thiem of Austria, who climbed to world No. 8 and knocked the United States' John Isner down to world No. 9. Further down the rankings, Italy's Fabio Fognini moved up a spot to world No. 14 after winning the Swedish Open on Sunday. Another Italian player, Marco Cecchintao, jumped five spots to world No. 22 after winning the Croatia Open, also Sunday.