AUS favourites to win series: Rahane

The upcoming Test series against Australia is being called India's best chance to win a series Down Under for the very first time by many. But, if one is to believe batsman Ajinkya Rahane, the wait could still continue. The middle order batsman feels the hosts are still favourites to win the series because of the strength of their bowling attack.

"I feel that any team that plays at home, they feel really good, and I feel that Australia are still the favourites to win the series. We are not going to take them lightly at all. Yes, they will miss Steve Smith and David Warner, but I don't think they are vulnerable."

Irrespective of a not-so-motivating approach ahead of the first Test, Rahane did emphasise on the fact that the players have learned the importance of contributing to the team effort from the last trip in 2014. "When you do well as a team, you feel really good. This is a team sport ... and it is the job of each and every bat to contribute for the team. And I think it's important that we get those long partnerships together, in Australia that will really help us a lot." Currently, Rahane does not sound optimistic about India's chances of a historic Test series win in Australia. Maybe someone needs to remind him that he did have a good tour the last time India visited Australia in 2014-15 with 399 runs at an average of 57 and boost his and the team's confidence. (With Agency Inputs)