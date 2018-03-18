Aussies beat Indian eves by 97 runs to clean sweep series

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alyssa Healy struck her maiden ODI century as Australia defeated India by 97 runs to whitewash the three-game series on Sunday.

Healy slammed a 115-ball 133 to help Australia post a mammoth 333-run target.

The right-hand batswoman decorated her innings with 17 boundaries and two sixes.

Coming to chase down the target, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues gave India a solid start.

In 13.4 overs, the two took their side over 100. Rodrigues was dismissed on 42 in only her second ODI while Mandhana completed her half-century.

Ashleigh Gardner stood out with the ball, as she claimed both the crucial wickets. Skipper Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur kept India in the hunt. However, the tourists hit back to dispatch Kaur for 25. She was soon followed by her leader Raj after scoring 21 runs. Deepti Sharma then strcuk 36 runs while Sushma Verma contributed with 30. With quick fall of wickets India fell short of 97 runs with 5.2 overs to spare. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device