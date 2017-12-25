Australia coach Lehmann to step down in 2019

Melbourne: Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann will step down from his position after his contract ends after the next Ashes series in 2019.

"Darren Lehmann has confirmed that he will not seek to extend his tenure as Australia's coach beyond his existing contract, which is set to run out following the next Ashes series in 2019," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Monday.

The 47-year-old who played 27 Tests and 117 One-Day International (ODI) for Australia was appointed as the coach in 2013. He signed a contract extension last year which expires in October 2019.

The former batsman said he enjoyed his role as a coach and will think about his future after stepping down. "That will be it, it will be a case of too much time, too much travel," the left-handed batsman said. "For me, I've really enjoyed the role and (am) loving it, we'll just get to that point and work out what we do from there," Lehmann added.