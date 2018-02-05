Australia cricketer Doug Bollinger retires

Sydney: Former Australia left-arm quick Doug Bollinger on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Bollinger, 36, made his Test debut for Australia in 2009 against South Africa and went on to play 12 Tests, picking up 50 wickets at an average of 25.92, with best figures of 5 for 28, which came against New Zealand in Wellington in March 2010.

He also featured in 39 One-Day Internationals where he picked up 62 wickets at an impressive 23.90 average, and nine Twenty20 Internationals, picking up nine wickets.

"It's been a great ride. I met so many wonderful people and achieved the ultimate ambition of playing Test cricket for Australia. I played under some great captains and players for New South Wales (NSW) and Australia including Steve Waugh, Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting," he said in a statement. "Now it's time for the next stage of my life with my wife Tegan and my children Skye and Liam. I couldn't have achieved everything I have without them," he added. One of Bollinger's career highs was being included in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test and ODI teams of the year in 2010 after a stellar season. He played his final Test in the 2010 Ashes campaign against England, while his final ODI was against South Africa in 2011 in Durban.