Australia drop Mitchell Marsh, Harris set to make his debut

Australia have announced their playing XI for the first Test match against India to be played from December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

The team management has come up with one surprising change as they have decided to drop all-rounder Mitchell Marsh from the first Test. The decision has been a very surprising one as Marsh was the vice-captain during the UAE tour.

Marcus Harris is set to make his debut and is expected to open the innings along with Aaron Finch. Mitchell Starc will lead the bowling attack and off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been chosen as the lone spinner in the XI.

Australia's playing XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.