Australia face Board Presidents XI ahead of ODI series

Chennai: Ahead of the upcoming limited overs series against India, the visiting Australians will be up against a second string Board President's XI in a practice cricket tie at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Steven Smith-led Kangaroos will play five One-day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) during the series, scheduled from September 17 to October 13.

The practice match might not produce a high-scoring game with the average score for the team batting first is 237 and for the second innings is 218 at the Chepauk.

With most of the domestic stars busy with the Duleep Trophy, the Board Presidents XI look an average side with Punjab's Gurkeerat Singh Mann leading the team which comprises the likes of Shreevats Goswami, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agrawal and Nitish Rana. Gurkeerat (44.58), Nitish (41.78) average over 40 in first-class cricket, while Goswami (32.52) and (31.92) carry a decent average in the same format. The bowling department will be spearhead by pacer Sandep Sharma who will carry the responsibility of providing early breakthroughs for his side. Off-spinner Washington Sundar will be the key in the middle overs to stop the flow of runs from the opposition. Smith will look to test his squad in the practice match giving them a certain chance to make their mark in Indian conditions, which might help them earn a playing XI spot in the upcoming series. Along side the skipper, opener David Warner, Glen Maxwell, Aaron Finch will look to dominate the Board Presidents XI's bowling attack with their experience. All-rounder James Faulkner will look to provide depth in both the departments for the side. Pacers Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Coulter-Nile and leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be the key in the visitor's bowling department. Squad: Indian Board Presidents XI: Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Captain), Shreevats Goswami (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govinda Poddar, Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma. Australia: Steven Smith (Captain), Matthew Wade (WK), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.