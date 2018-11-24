Australia include pace spearhead Mitchell Starc in T20 squad

Australia have called up pace spearhead Mitchell Starc as a replacement for the injured Billy Stanlake in Aaron Finch’s squad. If the Aussie left-armer is fielded in the Playing XI for the final Twenty20 International against India on Sunday, it will be his first Twenty20 international in two years.

Stanlake was ruled out of the series decider in Sydney after sustaining an ankle injury in the warm-up before the washed-out second T20I in Melbourne on Friday.

Starc played his last T20I against Sri Lanka away in September 2016.

Australia, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane, already have Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis as pace options but captain Finch said Starc would be considered. “(Starc has) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we’ve seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball,” Finch told reporters in Sydney on Saturday. “We’ll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good.” Australia face India in a four-match Test series starting in Adelaide on Dec. 6.