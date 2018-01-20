Australia, Pakistan join India in ICC U19 World Cup quarter-finals

Image Courtesy: ICC

India's 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe, while Australia's thumping 311-run win over Papua New Guinea have helped the two former champions progress into the Super League quarterfinals on the seventh day of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy took four for 20 and Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 90 to help India fashion a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe.

For Australia opener, Nathan McSweeney slammed 156 and fast bowler Jason Ralston produced a record haul of seven for 15 as they thrashed Papua New Guinea in Group B. Also joining the two were Pakistan who defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in a Group D match. Pakistan will now wait for the outcome of the Afghanistan-versus-Ireland match on Saturday in Whangarei to find out if they will top the group or finish runners-up. The three sides have now joined Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and South Africa, while the England and Canada match on Saturday will decide if Bangladesh also goes through to the Super League quarterfinals, which will start on Monday, 22 January.