Australia set to call it's WC players early from the IPL

Cricket Australia (CA) have decided of not to allow its WC squad players to feature in the final weeks of the upcoming IPL. The decision has been taken in the national team’s interests and also to prioritize CA’s domestic competitions especially Sheffield Shield.

CA have revealed that players selected for the WC will have to attend the training camp and play practice matches as part of a build up to the WC 2019. CA has decided that it will give No Objection Certificates (NOC) only after the players have completed their respective rounds of Sheffield Shield fixtures.

"It is a difficult period with the IPL being brought forward to accommodate the Cricket World Cup, and overlapping our domestic season,” said Cricket Australia’s Interim EGM Team Performance, Belinda Clark. "We are committed to respecting the position of the Sheffield Shield, while ensuring Australia’s World Cup squad is well prepared for this critical world event, while also ensuring those that are fit to play have opportunity to participate in the IPL. "While this is no easy feat, I think we have managed a reasonable balance that will enable the players to consider their options and choose what is right for them and their respective teams. "We will, as always, assess applications on a case by case basis but it is important the players understand our position in advance, so they have the clarity they need to make personal decisions. "It is imperative that we ensure Australia is in the best possible position as we head into the Cricket World Cup and the 2019 Ashes series. This means prioritizing our focus on match readiness and the health of our players." The BCCI is likely to schedule the upcoming IPL a bit early as there have been requests by the players of getting a proper rest before the WC starts on May 30.