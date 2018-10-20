Australia slip to fifth spot in Test rankings

In the wake of a 373-run loss to Pakistan in the recently-concluded second Test, Australia have slipped to the fifth position in the recently-updated International Cricket Council (ICC) ranking in the longest format of the game.

Australia, who had started the series at the third position, are now on 102 points, marginally behind New Zealand on decimal points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have made substantial gains in terms of points, in the list led by India with 116 points.

Pakistan, who could have overtaken Sri Lanka with a 2-0 series win, remain at the seventh position but have advanced from 88 to 95 points.

Australia and Pakistan will now face each other for a three-match T20I series from October 24-28.