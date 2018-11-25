Australia to host newly renamed ICC T20 World Cup 2020

After registering their convincing fourth title against formidable England in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World T20 finals, Australia on Sunday have been officially declared as the host of the newly renamed ICC T20 World Cup.

The CEO of the ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020 Local Organising Committee, Nick Hockley said: "Australia has an unparalleled reputation for hosting major international sporting events as well as passionate, knowledgeable and diverse fans who love T20 cricket."

Women's T20 World Cup comprising of 10 teams playing 23 matches from February 21 - March 8, followed by the Men's T20 World Cup, involving 16 teams playing 45 matches from October 18 - November 15, will be played in Australia in 2020.

Reflecting on the same, Hockley said: "Previously only twice has Australia hosted international cricket's showpiece events, with the Men's 50-over Cricket World Cup held in 1992 and 2015. So, 2020 represents a rare and special opportunity to welcome the cricketing world for not just one, but two World Cups."

For the first time, T20 cricket's global will showpiece women's and men's competitions as standalone events in the same host country and in the same year.

Eight host cities and 13 venues throughout Australia will host matches, with both competitions having broad national footprints, which means as many Australians as possible will have the chance to see the world's best players in their backyard.

"We look forward to working with host cities, venues, the community, and all our partners over the coming months, so that both the women's and men's T20 World Cups in 2020 make up a spectacular celebration that everyone can be part of," Hockley added.

Meanwhile, the women's and men's finals will receive equal billing, with both matches taking place at Australia's biggest stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The women's final is scheduled for International Women's Day, March 8. This will present an opportunity for Australia to set a new world record for the highest ever attendance at a women's sporting event.

The ICC earlier on November 23 announced that the World T20 will be known as the T20 World Cup from 2020 onwards. This elevation to World Cup status outlines the importance of the shortest format of the game for all 104 Member countries. Additionally, the T20 World Cup and the (50-over) Cricket World Cup are now considered equal in the game as each is the pinnacle in that format.

As lots of people have already been referring the World T20 as the T20 World Cup, Hockley said: "For this name change to be formalised by the ICC, only reinforces the importance of T20 cricket to the global game and that the T20 World Cup is the format's pinnacle competition."

ICC Women's World T20, which started on November 9, concluded earlier today with Australia lifting the trophy after defeating England by eight wickets.