Bairstow becomes first England player to score back-to-back WC tons

Jonny Bairstow slammed his second successive hundred of the 2019 World Cup when he scored 106 Vs New Zealand at Chester-le-Street.

Bairstow is now the only England player to score back-to-back hundreds in World Cups.

In England's last match against India, the opener had scored 111. England had won that match by 31 runs.

Apart from the two centuries, Bairstow also has two fifties to his name in this edition of the World Cup.

The 29-year-old has so far scored 462 runs at an average of 51.33 in nine innings. He is only behind Joe Root in the list of leading run scorers for England.