Ball-tampering scandal: Michael Clarke willing to return as Australia captain

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke is ready to come out of retirement and captain Australia again in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal that shook the cricketing world.

Skipper Steve Smith and David Warner were forced to stand down as captain and vice-captain respectively after admitting to cheating during the ongoing third Test against South Africa.

Young Cameron Bancroft was caught on TV cameras while attempting to tamper the ball has now been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and a thorough investigation is underway.

"If I was asked by the right people, then I would think about my answer. It's a terrible day for Australian cricket. I can't believe the leadership group have got a young kid (Bancroft) playing in his eighth Test match to do this," an emotional Clarke said.

Former Test vice-captain Adam Gilchrist minced no words and said that the incident has made Australian cricket a laughing stock.

"Australian cricket is the laughing stock of the sporting world. I remember being a current player and the last thing you wanted was ex-players putting the boot in, but I have the feeling we have been all really badly let down here. It's not bending the spirit of the game, it's going outside the laws," Gilchrist said.

"I'm not sure he (Smith) can remain captain.

"I think it's a pretty tough position to hold after you've admitted to what you've admitted to, (to be able to) carry on with any faith from anyone watching.

"We'll wait and see whether he's told, or whether he stands aside.

"Then that implicates the senior playing group - he spoke about the leadership group.

"I don't remember a designated leadership group a la Australian rules football where they name who the leadership group is – (in my day) it was pretty much coach, captain and vice-captain who were the leadership group.

"Match bans or fines, they're going to pale into insignificance if (Smith) loses the captaincy and if players get relieved of those leadership positions.

"It might implicate (David) Warner as vice-captain, I don't know. "I don't know all the details about this leadership group."

Australian great Shane Warne didn't defend Smith and the 'leadership group' but said that the officials could have waited to ask Smith and Warner to step down till the Test match gets over.

"There's nothing you can say to defend what Steve Smith did yesterday," he said while commentating on the Test in South Africa. "Everyone is trying to do what they think the right thing is after Australia made a horrific decision yesterday...but I don't think it's the right thing to stand down during the match.

"Work out the proper consequences and if it means dismissing Steve Smith and Warner, getting them out of the team or sacked as captain and vice-captain, fine. But I don't think it's the right thing to stand them down during a Test."

"Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match. This Test match needs to proceed, and in the interim, we will continue to investigate this matter with the urgency that it demands," Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

"As I said earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion, these standards have not been met," he added.

CA chairman David Peever said: "The Board fully supports the process for an immediate investigation into what occurred in Cape Town.

"We regard this as a matter of the utmost seriousness and urgency. We will ensure we have all information available to make the right decisions for Australian Cricket."