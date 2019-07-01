Bangar explains India's slow approach during chase against England

As India get ready to face Bangladesh in their penultimate league match of the World Cup at Edgbaston, questions are still being asked about the team's meek surrender at the hands of England on Sunday. India were chasing 338 and lost the match by 31 runs in Birmingham.

India scored 306 in their 50 overs and lost just five wickets. The topic of debate is why didn't the likes of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav go for the target and try to avoid the team's first loss of the tournament.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar was the man who had to answer the difficult questions and the former India opener did that in his usual calm way.

Bangar backed the approach of both the players and said if the team had tried for big shots earlier, they may have very well lost the match by a bigger margin, which could have hampered their net run-rate. He also backed wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni, saying every batsman can have one off game.

"I do not think so. If you look at how the English bowlers bowled, they used the field dimensions really well. I just felt last one or two overs, the difference between runs required and balls left was a bit too much. If he had tried for few bigger shots earlier, we may have lost the match by a bigger margin. It also helps the net runrate a bit," Bangar said.

"Except for one odd innings, Dhoni has done the job for the team. In the earlier games, he stitched together good partnerships for us. He got a vital 58 for us and here also he was striking the ball really well. I am surprised that this question is being asked repeatedly," Bangar added.

Ahead of the clash against Bangladesh where a win would guarantee Team India a semi-final spot, the batting coach also revealed that Team India will persist with Rishabh Pant at number four in the batting order to avail the left-right advantage in the middle overs

"I felt he had a decent innings. He got 32 and played a couple of good shots, got a partnership going (with Hardik Pandya), so we're going to persist with him."

Sunday's match was only his sixth one-day international but Bangar said the time Pant spent with the World Cup squad has prepared him for the challenges ahead.

"He's spent close to two weeks with us now. He has done well at the international level, especially in the Test format. The one-day format is slightly newer to him," said Bangar, who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

"We're trying to help him with the various mindsets and the roles that come with the middle order job, and the importance of the right-left combination... so straightaway he can put the pressure back on the spinners.

"It can help the team in a big way. On those lines, we've been communicating with him."