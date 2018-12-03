Bangladesh beat West Indies to complete historic Test series whitewash

Image Courtesy: icc-cricket

Dhaka: Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs here on Sunday to complete their first whitewash on home soil in a two-Test series.

Following on, West Indies were bowled out for 213 on the third day as spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 5-59 and Taijul Islam 3-40, reports Xinhua news agency.

SO Hetmyer, who top-scored with 93 runs, was one of only three West Indies batsmen to pass 25 at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh national cricket team, nicknamed The Tigers, on Nov. 24 scripted its first-ever Test cricket victory over touring Caribbean (West Indies) on home soil. On the back of impressive performance also by Taijul Islam, who took six wickets in the second innings, Bangladesh had beaten West Indies for the first time ever on home soil to go 1-0 up in the Test series after winning the first Test by 64 runs. If you don’t play spin well, don’t bother going to Bangladesh. They play four good spinners now. There’s no escape.#TrialBySpin — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 3, 2018 The West Indies cricket team are touring Bangladesh to play two Tests, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches in November and December 2018. It is the West Indies' first full tour of Bangladesh since December 2012. All the matches of the ODI and T20I series will be held on the day-night basis. The first two ODI matches will be held on Dec. 9 and 11 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here, while the 3rd one will be held on Dec. 14 at the northeastern Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The T20I will also be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on December 17. West Indies team will play the remaining two T20I matches on December 20 and 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium before leaving Bangladesh on December 23.