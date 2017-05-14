Batshuayi's late winner delivers title for Chelsea

Substitute Michy Batshuayi's late goal clinched the Premier League title for Chelsea as they beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Friday but they were made to fight all the way for the victory they craved at The Hawthorns.

Chelsea were suffering late nerves as a dogged West Brom threatened to prolong the title race but Belgian international Batshuayi prodded home the winner after 82 minutes to spark manic celebrations from triumphant manager Antonio Conte.

The victory, Chelsea's 28th of the season, put the long-time league leaders 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have only three games left to play.

Italian Conte is only the fourth manager to win the Premier League title at the first attempt, emulating his Stamford Bridge predecessors Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti as well as Manuel Pellegrini who achieved the feat with Manchester City.

Conte, who won three consecutive titles as Juventus manager before taking over the Italian national team, danced for joy and was hoisted into the air by his players in front of Chelsea's ecstatic travelling fans who chanted "Antonio, Antonio".





Chelsea have now won five Premier League titles since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, but this one is arguably the most impressive considering they finished a woeful 10th last season.

"You have to cherish these moments, you work so hard all season to be where we are," said Chelsea defender and stand-in captain Gary Cahill.

"Consistently we have been the best team in the league. There is no better feeling in football. People have written us off as a team and individually and this has shut them up. We are champions. It's another one in the cabinet."

Job done

It was not vintage Chelsea on Friday but they got the job done on a tense night in the Midlands.

They dominated possession against eighth-placed West Brom, who had little to play for but pride, and rained in shots before halftime, Cesc Fabregas and Pedro going closest while Diego Costa sent another effort over the bar.

West Brom offered the odd counter-attack but the one-way traffic continued after the break as Victor Moses was denied by a splendid low save by Ben Foster.

Eden Hazard had another effort blocked on the line but as Chelsea strained for the winner they began to look a little vulnerable at the back as West Brom gained in confidence.

The visitors had a huge scare when Salomon Rondon burst clear past David Luiz on the halfway line but his effort was superbly blocked by Cahill.

In the end Chelsea owed it to misfit Batshuayi, a peripheral figure for most of the season, to win the match and the title with only his second league goal since joining the club.

Six minutes after replacing a tiring Pedro, the striker signed from Olympique de Marseille for 33 million pounds ($42.5 million), stuck out a leg to net Cesar Azpilicueta's cutback, despite a valiant attempt by Foster to keep it out.

The final minutes were interrupted by some scuffling in the stands but nothing could dampen Chelsea's joy.

"I am happy. Very happy. It is my first Premier League title," Chelsea defender Luiz, who has been a defensive rock since returning to the club this season after two years in Paris, said. "When I decided to come back here I dreamed to win the Premier League. I am very happy because my dream came true."

Chelsea will get to celebrate their title success in front of their own fans versus Watford on Monday before finishing the campaign at home to Sunderland. Then it is the small matter of trying to clinch the double in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

If they achieve that feat it will be the club's first double since the 2009-10 season under Conte's compatriot Ancelotti.





Out of the Blue - How Conte steered Chelsea to the title

When Chelsea announced last April that Italian Antonio Conte would become their manager they knew they had signed a winner.

Three titles in as many years with Juventus is hardly coincidence but even Roman Abramovich could not have expected the arrival to trigger such an instant change in fortune.

Conte is the club's fifth and most charismatic Italian manager. If you asked for the defining image of their season it would surely be of the controller on the sidelines - fists clenched, mouth wide open, knees bent and body taut with emotion - joyously celebrating one of their 76 goals that sealed a sixth top-tier English title.

Conte galvanised a club still so traumatised by the painful departure of manager Jose Mourinho that they had forgotten their previous role as serial trophy gatherers under Abramovich.

Although this year's champions will not match the 95 points accumulated by Mourinho's 2004-05 title-winners, they need a point to beat the 87 achieved by the Mourinho mark II side of 2014-15, the last time Chelsea topped the Premier League.

As an achievement, however, Conte's ranks as one of the finest of the Abramovich era because this title was so unexpected. Out of the blue, in fact.

When the season began, most critics assumed that the best team in Manchester would prove England's finest and, by the end of September, little had happened to change that view.

Chelsea's 3-0 loss at Arsenal left Conte's side eight points adrift of the early leaders, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Defeat at The Emirates saw Conte pull off what many said was a masterstroke by switching to the 3-4-3 formation which laid the foundations for the title success.

But, amid all the talk of tactical tweaking, it is easy to forget how easy it is to get these experiments wrong.

A back three only works with hard-running midfielders, flying wing-backs and an error-free central defence. So Conte's achievement was really to spot what was possible with the players he had. The transformation was remarkable. Nemanja Matic, whose career had been floundering, was instantly revived as N'golo Kante's foil in midfield, outcast Victor Moses called up to take on new defensive duties as a wing back and multiple flapper David Luiz recast as Mr Dependable at the heart of the defence. Their team mates believed they could make the system work, with player-of-the-season Kante doing the dirty work and Eden Hazard enjoying his freedom to roam and score vital goals as Chelsea embarked on a 13-game winning streak that transformed them into title winners.

Firm and Fair

When Conte was asked to take the tough decisions he did so, with apparent firmness and fairness. So Branislav Ivanovic, who had become a symbol of Chelsea's decline, was sold and club stalwart John Terry forced to sit on the sidelines.

Even Diego Costa, whose 20 goals turbo-charged the title push, was confronted when a lucrative January move to China was mooted.

"I was clear with him," Conte said when discussing what became reported as a training ground altercation. "I raised my voice and the player understood. Now everything is perfect."

His tough-talking strategy at training contrasted with the blandness of his public offerings, when any whiff of controversy was waved away with platitudes and Italian mis-speak.

After the rancour under Mourinho last season, the effect was to return a sense of order to the club while others, notably Arsenal, acted out their own soap opera in full view of everyone.

Chelsea set out to quietly accumulate points, never looking back after moving to the top of the table on Nov. 20.

The absence of European football undoubtedly helped the title push, as did consistency of selection, with Conte able to name his recognised first team far more often than his rivals.

While Guardiola chopped and changed at City, and Juergen Klopp and Mourinho counted the cost of injuries at Liverpool and Manchester United, Chelsea continued with their winning formula and stymied Tottenham's late challenge.

All the time, Conte, the serial title winner, was steering them home with a sense of inevitability.

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device