Batsmen have let the team down again: Kohli

South Africa bowled out India for 151 in their second innings, registering a 135-run victory in the second cricket Test on Wednesday. With this win, the hosts have clinched the three-match cricket series.

Chasing a target of 287, India resumed the day at 35/3 and were soon bundled out for 151. Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 47 as India didn't even last two sessions. The Lunch session was extended by 15 wickets after the penultimate wicket fell and South Africa soon wrapped up the match to pocket the series.

Skipper Virat Kohli was clearly disappointed by the way his batsmen performed and rued the fact that India could have got the lead.

"We thought the wicket was really flat. It was surprising. We though we have our best chance to put runs on the board. Especially after the way SA ended the first innings, we had the momentum," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We should have got the lead. It's the batsmen who have let the team down again," he added.

Kohli scored a masterclass 153 in the first innings to pull India out of woods but the captain said personal milestones doesn't matter to him.

"The thinking it very simple, I wanna leave everything on the field. The 150 means nothing now that we've lost the series. Having not won the game, personal milestones do not matter at all," he said.

India's fielding was pathetic as they dropped catches and gave away valuable runs as South Africa batsmen made merry. A disappointed Kohli praised the series winners and said they need to improve.

"You go out there and you give your best shot. We tried our best and we just weren't good enough. They were better than us, especially with the fielding," he said.

Lungi Ngidi who picked six wickets on debut was adjudged the man-of-the-match for his brilliant show with the ball.

"At the moment it hasn't sunk in, I'm chaffed and very happy," an elated Ngidi who registered figures of 6/39 said.

Ngidi replaced South Africa's greatest bowler Dale Steyn and he didn't let the team feel the great bowler's absence.

"It's been quick turnaround for me. There's been some good form in franchise cricket. When I got the call out I felt I was in good form. Luckily enough, it [the debut] was on my home ground. The support was great," he said.

"I [Stuck] to the basics you know. The odd one that nipped back was getting the wickets. Definitely wasn't the fastest SuperSport pitch but we had to make do with what we were given. We pretty much put them under pressure," he added.

Before the series began, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said that his team has to settle some scores with India and the skipper said they showed a lot of character.

"It took a lot of work. I thought we were on top most of the time. Especially in the field, we did well. Our main focus after day one was to show character. We were very disappointed after the last 45 minutes on day one. Our chat was that we needed to show more character," he said.

"We were a little bit short in the first innings. We needed to get 400 after the position we were in. But for me the vital part was in the second innings when we kept pushing what they needed to get. We knew anything above 250 would be tough and that's why our batsmen grinded. We're looking forward to Ngidi and KG (Rabada) leading this attack in a few years. [Better catch] Morne definitely! He's going to tell us about that catch over the next few days," he signed off.