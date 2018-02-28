BCCI accepts Dravid's request for pay parity

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally accepted India A coach Rahul Dravid's proposal for equal pay that the Under-19 coach raised after India won the 2019 World Cup.

According to reports, BCCI has decided to roll back the original pay announcement. The board had announced that Dravid will be rewarded with Rs 50 lakh, while the support staff will be given a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each. But, now, Dravid will be taking a pay cut and will be receiving Rs 25 lakh.

With Dravid being the biggest name in the Indian contingent, the spotlight was on him throughout the tournament and even after India's historic triumph.

"It's a bit embarrassing at times because I tend to get a lot of attention and focus, but it is really about the support staff and the quality of people that we’ve had. I don’t want to mention names but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids," Dravid had said after his boys lifted the trophy. "It was great team work, guys behind the scenes, the selectors, NCA, the BCCI setting up games and series. Winning a tournament like this is a good reflection of the team work," he stated. After the BCCI announced the cash prize Dravid was unhappy with this disparity in the allocation of prize money. The former India skipper then requested that all support staff members be rewarded evenly as the entire support staff had worked as a team, and had played an equal and united part in ensuring success in New Zealand. The 2008 India U19 World Cup coach Dav Whatmore and Bharat Arun, the 2012 India coach did not get more money than the Virat Kohli or Unmukt Chand-led teams when India had won the trophy the last two times. However, this time, with Dravid voicing his concern, the BCCI had no option but to listen to the former India captain.